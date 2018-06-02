Clay Matthews suffers broken nose in softball game

A charity softball game took a serious turn Saturday when Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews took a line drive to the face.

Matthews, who was pitching to Packers offensive lineman Lucas Patrick in the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game, was slow to react to the ball, which Patrick hit directly back to him. As seen in this video tweeted by WBAY-TV's Dave Schroeder, Matthews didn't have time to deflect the ball, which appeared to strike him in the nose.

Packers LB Clay Matthews takes a liner off the face pitching in the charity softball game at Fox Cities Stadium. Immediately left the field. Hope he's ok @WBAY pic.twitter.com/29aTvXkIc5 â Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) June 2, 2018

A source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that, following Matthews' trip to the emergency room, the linebacker was confirmed to have suffered a broken nose.

Matthews said in a tweet that he will have surgery on his "busted" nose after the swelling goes down.

Thank you for all the concern and well-wishes. I busted my nose pretty good and will have surgery once the swelling subsides. Thankful as it could have been much more serious ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Clay Matthews III (@ClayMatthews52) June 2, 2018

Matthews is entering his 10th season with the Packers and has missed only six regular-season games over the past four seasons. The veteran linebacker is the final season of a five-year deal in Green Bay.