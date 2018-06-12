Irving, Martin expected to participate in Cowboys camp

Two Dallas Cowboys players who have skipped organized team activities will report for work today.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that David Irving, who stayed away from OTAs as he dealt with off-field issues, is expected to participate in mandatory minicamp, per sources informed of the situation.

Irving spent the offseason dealing with a domestic violence allegation after his girlfriend hacked his Twitter account in April. The woman since recanted. Frisco Police closed the case on Irving last month, Rapoport reported.

The 24-year-old Irving signed a $2.91 million restricted free-agent tender in April. The pass rusher compiled seven sacks in eight games in 2017.

Guard Zack Martin is also expected to show up to finalize his new massive six-year contract, per Rapoport. Martin skipped OTAs this spring as sides negotiated his new deal.