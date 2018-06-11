Zack Martin, Cowboys closing in on six-year contract

The Dallas Cowboys are on track to secure a key member of the offensive line for the long haul.

Right guard Zack Martin and the Cowboys are zeroing in on a new six-year contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Rapoport adds the imminent deal will make Martin the highest-paid guard with the largest guaranteed payout at his position in NFL history.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Martin hasn't been around the team during the voluntary organized team activities. But Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News there is hope Martin will be present Tuesday when the teams kicks off a three-day mandatory minicamp.

Martin, who has been named to three Pro Bowls since entering the league in 2014, enters the final year of his contract, which pays a base salary of $9.3 million.

According to Over the Cap, Martin's current 2018 salary-cap value places him fifth among right guards in the league behind Kevin Zeitler, T.J. Lang, Gabe Jackson and Marshal Yanda.

Martin appears set to perhaps overtake Zeitler for the top spot.