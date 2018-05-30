J.J. Watt receives honorary doctorate from Baylor College of Medicine

  By Nick Toney
Meet the Houston Texans' new team doctor.

Or at least, that's what J.J. Watt's new degree technically could say.

On Tuesday, Watt received an honorary doctorate from Baylor College of Medicine for his relief efforts during Hurricane Harvey. It was a dream come true for the four-time Pro Bowler -- even though his degree is a ceremonial one.

Watt, who raised over $37 million in humanitarian aid, received the honor alongside Houston Emergency Medical Services Director Dr. David Persse. Both men addressed the new class of graduates and spoke about their community roles when Hurricane Harvey hit.

This makes Watt the second NFLer to receive a doctorate in as many days. Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif received his medical degree after graduating McGill University's medical school in Montreal.

