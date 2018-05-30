J.J. Watt receives honorary doctorate from Baylor College of Medicine

Meet the Houston Texans' new team doctor.

Or at least, that's what J.J. Watt's new degree technically could say.

On Tuesday, Watt received an honorary doctorate from Baylor College of Medicine for his relief efforts during Hurricane Harvey. It was a dream come true for the four-time Pro Bowler -- even though his degree is a ceremonial one.

Iâve had a lot of big dreams in my life, but not even I dreamt that I could one day become a Doctor. I am truly humbled and honored to receive the degree of Doctor of Humanities in Medicine from the Baylor College of Medicine! #CanTheyPutMDonMyJersey pic.twitter.com/7TyNKrvhh7 â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 30, 2018

Watt, who raised over $37 million in humanitarian aid, received the honor alongside Houston Emergency Medical Services Director Dr. David Persse. Both men addressed the new class of graduates and spoke about their community roles when Hurricane Harvey hit.

âThis is my challenge to you. Help bring out the inherent good in everyone around you.â @bcmhouston honorary degree recipient @JJWatt addresses graduates at commencement. pic.twitter.com/AQiiEOQXFj â BCM Media Relations (@BCMHouston_News) May 30, 2018

This makes Watt the second NFLer to receive a doctorate in as many days. Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif received his medical degree after graduating McGill University's medical school in Montreal.