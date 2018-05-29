Laurent Duvernay-Tardif graduates medical school

The Kansas City Chiefs officially have another doctor in the house, but not necessarily on the official medical staff.

Starting right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif graduated Tuesday morning from McGill University in Montreal, where he earned his medical doctorate.

The newest graduate from the Faculty of Medicine at McGill took to Twitter to proudly announce the occasion with a photo of him wearing a jersey over his gown with "DR Duvernay-Tardif" across his back.

"This is it!" Duvernay-Tardif tweeted in excitement. "Today I become a doctor!"

This is it! Today I become a doctor! It also marks the beginning of a great new adventure for all 2018 graduates of @mcgillu Faculty of Medicine. #LDTMD #graduation #passion #nfl #chiefs pic.twitter.com/j4oD1BCuXJ â Laurent D. Tardif (@LaurentDTardif) May 29, 2018

The Chiefs selected Duvernay-Tardif in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft with a full understanding he was in a third year of medical school.

And with the full backing of the Chiefs' organization over the years, he mastered the art of multitasking the demands of football and returning to Canada during the offseason months to continue his medical studies.

While Duvernay-Tardif excelled on the football field and signed a five-year, $41 million contract extension with the Chiefs in 2017, medicine remained one of his passions.

Eight years after beginning the journey in medical school, the 27-year-old now has life after football secured as a medical doctor.