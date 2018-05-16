Cowboys DE Randy Gregory applies for reinstatement

Suspended defensive end Randy Gregory is hoping for a return to the Cowboys in 2018.

Gregory submited his application for NFL reinstatement on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.

The red flags in Gregory's pre-draft scouting report have come back to haunt the Cowboys since they selected the troubled Nebraska pass rusher in the second round of the 2015 draft. He has already been suspended three times, including last year's season-long ban for violating the NFL's Policy for Substances of Abuse.

In addition to undergoing counseling, the 25-year-old recently spent more than six weeks in intensive drug and alcohol rehabilitation, per Rapoport. In a best-case scenario, he would be cleared for a return just in time for training camp in late July.

Gregory has generated just one sack in 14 career games. Whether he gains reinstatement or not, the Cowboys can't count on him for a major role in their pass-rushing rotation.