Cowboys' Randy Gregory suspended at least one year

The Dallas Cowboys will be without Randy Gregory for quite some time.

The league announced Thursday the Cowboys defensive end is suspended for at least one year for violating the NFL's Policy for Substances of Abuse.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team will "continue to support Randy in every way," and

"I hope and expect Randy Gregory to be back on the field," Jones said.

Gregory is effectively banned from the league until he is reinstated by the NFL. The earliest he can apply for reinstatement is November 6, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network's Up to the Minute Live.

This marks Gregory's third suspension in the last year. He previously served a four-game suspension to start the 2016 season for his first substance abuse violation and served an additional 10-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy for a second time. He also failed the drug test at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Gregory did appear in the Cowboys' Week 16 and 17 tilts this season, totaling eight tackles and recorded his first career sack.

The Cowboys drafted Gregory with the 60th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.