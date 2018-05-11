2018 NFL Draft first-round signing tracker

The 2018 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with our tracker below. All first-round rookie contracts are for four years.
1. QB Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns
2. RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
3. QB Sam Darnold, New York Jets
4. CB Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
5. DE Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos
6. OL Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts: The team announced Nelson signed his rookie deal on May 11. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the contract is worth $23,888,912.
7. QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
8. LB Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears:
9. OT Mike McGlinchey, San Francisco 49ers
10. QB Josh Rosen, Arizona Cardinals: The team announced Rosen signed his rookie deal on May 10. The contract will pay Rosen $17,597,760, Rapoport reported.
11. S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins
12. DT Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13. DT Daron Payne, Washington Redskins: The team announced it signed Payne on May 11. The contract is worth $14,418,360, Rapoport reported. Payne was the 2018 NFL Draft's first first-rounder to ink a deal.
14. DE Marcus Davenport, New Orleans Saints The team announced Davenport signed his rookie deal on May 10. The contract is a $13,741,900 million pact that includes a signing bonus worth over $8 million, Rapoport reported.
15. OT Kolton Miller, Oakland Raiders
16. LB Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills
17. S Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
18. CB Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers
19. LB Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys
20. C Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
21. C Billy Price, Cincinnati Bengals
22. LB Rashaan Evans, Tennessee Titans
23. OT Isaiah Wynn, New England Patriots
24. WR D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers
25. TE Hayden Hurst, Baltimore Ravens
26. WR Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons
27. RB Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks
28. S Terrell Edmunds, Pittsburgh Steelers
29. DT Taven Bryan, Jacksonville Jaguars
30. CB Mike Hughes, Minnesota Vikings
31. RB Sony Michel, New England Patriots
32. QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
