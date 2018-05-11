2018 NFL Draft first-round signing tracker

The 2018 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with our tracker below. All first-round rookie contracts are for four years.

Editor's note: This page will be updated as transactions occur.

1. QB Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

2. RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

3. QB Sam Darnold, New York Jets

4. CB Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

5. DE Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos

6. OL Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts: The team announced Nelson signed his rookie deal on May 11. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the contract is worth $23,888,912.

7. QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

8. LB Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears:

9. OT Mike McGlinchey, San Francisco 49ers

10. QB Josh Rosen, Arizona Cardinals: The team announced Rosen signed his rookie deal on May 10. The contract will pay Rosen $17,597,760, Rapoport reported.

11. S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins

12. DT Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

13. DT Daron Payne, Washington Redskins: The team announced it signed Payne on May 11. The contract is worth $14,418,360, Rapoport reported. Payne was the 2018 NFL Draft's first first-rounder to ink a deal.

14. DE Marcus Davenport, New Orleans Saints The team announced Davenport signed his rookie deal on May 10. The contract is a $13,741,900 million pact that includes a signing bonus worth over $8 million, Rapoport reported.

15. OT Kolton Miller, Oakland Raiders

16. LB Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills

17. S Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

18. CB Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers

19. LB Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys

20. C Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

21. C Billy Price, Cincinnati Bengals

22. LB Rashaan Evans, Tennessee Titans

23. OT Isaiah Wynn, New England Patriots

24. WR D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers

25. TE Hayden Hurst, Baltimore Ravens

26. WR Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons

27. RB Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks

28. S Terrell Edmunds, Pittsburgh Steelers

29. DT Taven Bryan, Jacksonville Jaguars

30. CB Mike Hughes, Minnesota Vikings

31. RB Sony Michel, New England Patriots

32. QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens