Chargers sign first-round safety Derwin James

Another first-rounder is in the books.

The Chargers on Friday inked safety Derwin James to a four-year, $12.39 million contract, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The deal includes a $7.1 million signing bonus for James, the No. 17 overall pick from April's draft.

James wasn't expected to fall that far, making him a potential first-round steal for Los Angeles. The Bolts have lined the rookie up primarily at strong safety during OTAs, "but the Chargers plan to add more to his plate as the offseason moves along," per the team's official website.

"He's a true interchangeable safety. He can play on the hash and cover ground," one scout told longtime beat writer Bob McGinn before the draft. "Yet he can come down to the slot and cover. He's what you want. He's a stud."

James nearly found a home in Baltimore, with Ravens assistant general manager Eric DeCosta revealing post-draft that he and Ozzie Newsome would have picked the safety had the Ravens not traded out of the No. 16 spot.

Instead, James is planted in Los Angeles as a core member of a Chargers defensive backfield loaded with talented pieces. His NFL story begins now.