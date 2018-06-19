Ravens sign first-round pick Hayden Hurst

The Baltimore Ravens have their entire 2018 draft class officially in the mix.

The Ravens on Tuesday signed tight end Hayden Hurst, the 25th overall pick of the draft, to a four-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later confirmed the deal.

As with all first-round picks, Hurst's four-year deal comes with a team option for a fifth season.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Hurst joins fellow rookie tight end Mark Andrews, Baltimore's third-round pick (86th overall), to provide a boost to the Ravens' retooled passing game, which ranked 29th in the league in 2017.

Baltimore added wide receivers Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead during the offseason, and then selected Hurst and Andrews in the draft.

Hurst, who possesses 4.67 speed in the 40-yard dash, finished his college career at South Carolina with 100 catches for 1,281 yards and three touchdowns.