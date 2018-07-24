Browns sign No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield

The Browns have signed quarterback Baker Mayfield to his rookie deal, the team announced Tuesday.

The No. 1 overall pick signed a four-year deal with $32.68 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The deal includes a $21.85 million signing bonus, Rapoport added.

Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy in 2017. In his last season at Oklahoma, he completed 262 of 369 passes for 4,340 yards for 41 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 310 yards and five more touchdowns.

Mayfield will compete against veterans Tyrod Taylor and Drew Stanton for the starting QB spot.