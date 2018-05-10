Saints sign No. 14 pick Marcus Davenport to rookie deal

The New Orleans Saints paid the Green Bay Packers an arm and a leg to move up to No. 14 in April's draft to select Marcus Davenport. Now, New Orleans is paying the rookie defensive end.

The Saints signed Davenport to a four-year contract Thursday night, the team announced. Davenport's $13.8 million deal includes a signing bonus worth over $8 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, and will have a fifth-year option for 2022.

When Davenport fell to the mid-teens, the Saints traded their 27th overall pick, a fifth-round selection and 2019 first-round pick to the Packers for the right to select him.

"This is an exciting, young edge rusher. He's very raw but his upside is off the charts," NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock said of Davenport at the draft. "When you're talking about an edge rusher, he's raw but gifted, I love his motor and body type. Reminds me a lot of Ziggy Ansah."

Davenport is the third first-round pick from the 2018 draft to sign his rookie contract.

The Saints signed five other rookies to their first contracts: T Rick Leonard (Round 4), DB Natrell Jamerson (5), DB Kamrin Moore (6), RB Boston Scott (6) and OL Will Clapp (7).