Vikings first-round CB Mike Hughes signs rookie deal

The Minnesota Vikings will have their stout secondary intact ahead of training camp.

The Vikings signed first-round pick Mike Hughes to his rookie contract Thursday, the team announced.

While financial details were not disclosed, the cornerback's contract calls for a four-year term with a team option for a fifth season, in accordance with the rookie scale.

Hughes will compete for playing time as the third cornerback behind starters Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes on a Vikings defense that finished the 2017 regular season ranked second against the pass.

Minnesota's rookies report for training camp on July 24, with veterans reporting on July 27.

With Hughes' contract taken care of, there are nine remaining first-round picks yet to sign with their respective teams.