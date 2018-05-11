Colts sign first-round pick guard Quenton Nelson

The Indianapolis Colts locked up Andrew Luck's new road-grading interior lineman ahead of rookie minicamp.

The team announced No. 6 overall pick Quenton Nelson signed his four-year rookie contract. As with all first-round picks, the deal comes with a team option for a fifth season. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Nelson's contract is worth $23,888,912.

Nelson was the first offensive lineman off the board and is the highest pick to sign his rookie contract thus far.

After the draft, Colts general manager Chris Ballard told local reporters that Nelson was "the easiest pick I've ever been a part of" noting the guard's high ceiling and claiming "God made him a little bit different than He made everybody else."

A buffo run blocker with a nasty streak, the 6-foot-5, 325-pound guard will immediately upgrade the Colts offensive interior, a problematic area the past several seasons. Indy allowed a league-high 56 sacks in 2017.

"[Nelson is] as good of a college guard as I've ever graded," a veteran decision-maker told veteran reporter Bob McGinn during the draft process. "I think you think of Zack Martin, and I think this guy might be even a little bit better than Zack. He comes into the league certainly as a top-five guard as soon as he's drafted, and then maybe the best guard in the league by the first year."

Nelson was one of nine draft picks the Colts signed ahead of their rookie minicamp, which opens today. In addition to the guard, Indy signed defensive end Kemoko Turay, defensive end Tyquan Lewis, running back Nyheim Hines, wide receiver Daurice Fountain, running back Jordan Wilkins, wide receiver Deon Cain, linebacker Matthew Adams and linebacker Zaire Franklin. Second-round picks linebacker Darius Leonard and guard Braden Smith are the Colts' only remaining drafted players unsigned at the moment.