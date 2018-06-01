Dolphins sign No. 11 overall pick Minkah Fitzpatrick

Now that the NFL's offseason calendar has flipped to June, the Dolphins find themselves awash with salary-cap space tied to Ndamukong Suh's February release.

The first order of business is to reach deals with the 2018 draft class, starting with the No. 11 overall pick.

The Dolphins signed Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a four-year, $16.4 million contract with a $10 million signing bonus, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.

The Fitzpatrick selection came under fire from owner Steven Ross, who reportedly pushed for a trade down from the No. 11 spot in the draft. Although Miami had bigger needs than safety, the reigning Jim Thorpe Award winner offers the versatility to slide into slot corner and nickel linebacker depending on the situation.

"He's like a Swiss Army knife," general manager Chris Grier said of Fitzpatrick after the draft's first round. "He does a lot of things really good. ... He gives your defense a chance to be flexible and do a lot of different things. It's his football intelligence, his love for football, and he's been a productive player from the minute he stepped on campus at arguably one of the best programs in college football."

Expect Fitzpatrick to make an immediate impact on a defense that might just be the AFC East's strongest in 2018.