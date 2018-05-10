Washington Redskins sign first-rounder Daron Payne

The Washington Redskins announced the signing of seven draft picks on Thursday.

Signings after the annual three-day selection process in recent years are a formality given the structured rookie wage scale.

Thursday's transactions, however, are noteworthy because the Redskins signed defensive tackle Daron Payne, who becomes the first player of the 2018 draft's first round to sign a rookie contract.

Payne, whom the Redskins selected as the 13th overall pick out of Alabama, will earn $14.4 million over four years on his rookie deal, which includes an $8.56 million signing bonus, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The 6-foot-3, 311-pound Payne, a two-time All-SEC selection, became the second consecutive defensive lineman out of Alabama on whom Washington used a first-round pick, joining Jonathan Allen (17th overall in 2017).

The Redskins look forward to getting Payne involved at various positions along the defensive line.

"He can play nose, three, five," Redskins coach Jay Gruden said last month. "I mean, he did that at Alabama and you look at the tape when he played with Jonathan [Allen] and I can remember watching Jonathan and I loved Jonathan Allen but I don't know who this 94 guy is. He was still an underclassman last year and it was Daron. Putting some of that tape on from a year ago and watching those two guys side-by-side working, it's tough sledding."

In addition to Payne, the Redskins signed defensive lineman Tim Settle, running back Derrius Guice, safety Troy Apke, linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton, cornerback Greg Stroman and wide receiver Trey Quinn.

Offensive tackle Geron Christian, a third-round pick, remains the only unsigned draft pick for the Redskins.