Lions ink first-round OL Frank Ragnow to rookie deal

The Detroit Lions signed five draft picks as rookie minicamp opens, including first-round pick Frank Ragnow.

The No. 20 overall selection, Ragnow signed a four-year deal expected to be worth around $11.8 million total. As with all first-round selections, the deal comes with a team option for a fifth season.

The Arkansas offensive lineman became a hot name as the draft approached and was the first center selected.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn said after the draft he fielded several trade offers for the 20th pick but felt he couldn't pass on a chance to add a rock like Ragnow to the middle of the offensive line.

"Everything we're about is kind of what he is," Quinn said, via MLive.com. "So at that point in time, it was a real easy pick. He was a guy we kind of had our eyes on for a while, and it kind of worked out that way."

The Lions have invested heavily in their offensive line the past half-decade, including 2016 first-round left tackle Taylor Decker, 2016 third-round pick Graham Glasgow, and free-agent signees Ricky Wagner and T.J. Lang. Detroit previously used a first-round pick in 2015 on guard Laken Tomlinson, and third-round picks in 2014 and 2013 on Larry Warford and Travis Swanson, respectively, though none remain on the team.

Ragnow projects as a Day 1 starter; the question is whether he will line up at center or guard.

The Lions also announced the signing of running back Kerryon Johnson, defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand, offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby and fullback Nick Bawden.