Panthers ink first-rounder D.J. Moore to rookie deal

The Carolina Panthers locked up their first-round pick.

The team announced Monday wide receiver D.J. Moore inked his four-year rookie contract. As with all first-round picks, Moore's deal comes with a team-option for a fifth season.

The 6-foot receiver displays a combination of size, speed, and run-after-the-catch acumen.

Moore is expected to step in as an immediate starter for the Panthers. The rookie earned rave reviews during offseason workouts. The expectations could rise even further once the pads come on and his tackle-breaking ability comes into full view.

During the draft process, Moore was compared favorably to long-time Panthers great Steve Smith Sr. The NFL Network analyst poured even more heat on that fire after Carolina drafted Moore with the No. 24 overall selection.

"You want to know the truth of how I feel?" Smith said at the time. "They have never been able to replace me. Until today."

Moore combines with Devin Funchess, deep-threat Torrey Smith, Jarius Wright, and 2017 second-round pick Curtis Samuel (coming off injury) to give the Cam Newton a diverse receiver corps in 2018.