Report: Patriots G Joe Thuney to undergo foot surgery

Tom Brady's offensive line is dealing with another issue this offseason.

Left guard Joe Thuney is preparing for upcoming foot surgery, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Thursday.

Thuney's surgery isn't expected to threaten his availability when the season opens in September, but getting cut open is rarely a positive.

Thuney has been a constant along the Patriots offensive line since being drafted in the third round out of North Carolina State in 2016. The past two years he's missed a grand total of nine snaps, most when the games were in hand.

If Thuney suffers a setback, it could alter the team's plans with first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, who many scouts viewed as a guard entering the draft. The Patriots lost long-time left tackle Nate Solder to the New York Giants in free agency. Wynn or newly acquired Trent Brown could replace Solder, assuming Thuney's surgery doesn't throw a wrench into that position battle.