ATN Podcast: Around the AFC in 48 minutes

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler & Colleen Wolfe assemble in-studio to go around the AFC in 48 minutes! Marc kicks it off by pondering about Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome's final draft (6:00). Then the heroes dive into question marks surrounding the Bills (12:00), Bengals and Browns (18:00) this offseason. The rest of the AFC is reviewed after halftime, which features a check-in with an old friend (33:00), before Tom Brady pleads the fifth to Jim Gray (43:00).

