Eagles agree to terms on deal with RB Darren Sproles

Darren Sproles is back for another year.

The Eagles announced that the team has agreed to terms on a new contract with the veteran running back.

Earlier this year, Sproles told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that he was leaning toward returning for a 13th season after breaking his arm and tearing his ACL last season. He expressed his desire to go out on his own terms.

One of the most effective receiving backs and return aces of his generation, Sproles currently sits eighth in career all-purpose yards.

Sproles needs just 528 yards to enter the top five on that list. Now he will get another chance this season.