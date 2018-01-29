Darren Sproles leaning toward 13th NFL season in 2018

Darren Sproles is prepared to follow the Steve Smith blueprint in rebounding from serious injury for an NFL swan song.

Expressing a desire to go out "on my own terms," Sproles told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that he's leaning toward returning for a 13th NFL season in 2018.

Sproles is sitting out the Eagles' Super Bowl LII run after breaking his arm and tearing his ACL on the same play in a late September game versus the Giants.

It's far from a sure bet that Sproles will return to Philadelphia along with Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement next season. Both Sproles and LeGarrette Blount are due to reach free agency in March.

Coming off ACL surgery for his age-35 season, Sproles might face a cold market for his services.

If he does return to carve out a significant role in 2018, Sproles will have an opportunity to polish up a resume that could put him in the Hall of Fame discussion down the road.

One of the most effective receiving backs and return aces of his generation, Sproles currently sits eighth in career all-purpose yards. Five of the seven players ahead of him already have busts in Canton, with Smith set to join them in the future.

Sproles needs just 528 yards to enter the top five on that list. Here's hoping he gets that chance next season.