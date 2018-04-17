Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith visiting with 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are meeting with one of the top linebackers in next week's draft.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo confirmed Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith is visiting with the Niners today, per a source informed of the trip.

NBC Bay Area's Matt Maiocco first reported the meeting.

Smith was scheduled to meet with the 49ers before linebacker Reuben Foster was charged with three felonies last week.

The meeting with the rangy Smith could be more vital as Foster's NFL future remains in doubt.

San Francisco selecting at No. 9 overall could be a sweet spot for linebackers, where Smith and fellow first-round talent Tremaine Edmunds (Virginia Tech) could come off the board.

Drafting a player like Smith could upgrade the 49ers second-level, especially if Foster is suspended or eventually released.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein described Smith as a "speed demon who walks down backs looking to race him to the corner," good in coverage, and has been praised by coaches as a "tremendous leader."

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah pegged the 49ers to select Smith in his latest mock draft.