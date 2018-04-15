Reuben Foster will not participate in team activities

Linebacker Reuben Foster will not participate in San Francisco 49ers team activities that begin Monday, the team announced on Sunday.

CEO Jed York, GM John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan said in a team statement that "Foster will not participate in team activities as he is tending to his legal matters. As previously stated, his future with the team will be determined by the information revealed during the legal process."

Foster, 24, was charged with multiple domestic violence and weapons counts last week in connection with a February arrest.

The 2017 first-round draft pick out of Alabama started 10 games as a rookie, tallying 72 tackles.