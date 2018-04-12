Reuben Foster charged with felony domestic violence

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was charged with multiple domestic violence and weapons counts Thursday stemming from his February arrest, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office announced.

In all, Foster is facing multiple felonies -- domestic violence with an allegation that he inflicted great bodily harm; forcefully attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime; and possession of an assault weapon. He's also been charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of a large capacity weapon magazine.

If convicted on all charges, Foster, 24, faces the possibility of more than 11 years in prison. His arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT Thursday.

Foster was arrested by police on Feb. 11 after he allegedly attacked a 28-year-old woman at their Los Gatos, California, home. The victim told police that Foster dragged her by her hair, physically threw her out of the house and punched her in the head eight to 10 times, according to DA's office. The victim was treated at a hospital for multiple injuries, including a ruptured ear drum, prosecutors said.

Upon searching the residence, police found a weapon -- a Sig Sauer 516 -- and a high-capacity magazine; both are illegal to possess in California.

"Our focus is on holding accountable those who hurt their intimate partners," Santa Clara Deputy District Attorney Kevin Smith said in a statement. "Our office handles between four and five thousand domestic violence cases each year. We only hope that this case illuminates the tragic regularity of the rest."

In addition to the criminal charges, Foster is subject to potential NFL discipline under the league's personal conduct policy, which mandates a six-game suspension for a first-time domestic violence offense.

"We continue to monitor all developments in this matter which is under review of the personal conduct policy," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement.

Widely regarded as a top-10 talent in last year's draft, Foster slid down draft boards because of character and injury concerns. The linebacker was sent home from the combine last March for arguing with a hospital worker. Foster started 10 games for the 49ers as a rookie, tallying 72 tackles.

Speaking at last month's Annual League Meeting, 49ers owner Jed York said the team was prepared to potentially move on from the 2017 first-round draft pick.

"We'd love Reuben to be on this team," York told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco last month. "And we'd love him to participate for us. But if he's not doing things off the field that allow us to be able to rely on him -- or he's doing something that we're not comfortable with off the field and it's proven that's what's going on -- I think the guys have said then you're just going to have to move on."