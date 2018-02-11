Reuben Foster arrested on domestic violence, threat charges

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, threats and assault weapon possession charges Sunday morning in Los Gatos, California, police confirmed to NFL.com.

According to a news release from the Los Gatos Monte Sereno Police Dept., police arrested Foster after receiving a call regarding a possible disturbance. After making contact with Foster and the victim, police took Foster into custody without incident after their initial investigation.

Foster was transported to Santa Clara County Main Jail and bail was set at $75,000. He was released from custody Sunday night, per jail records.

The incident remains under investigation.

"The San Francisco 49ers organization is aware of the report regarding Reuben Foster," a 49ers spokesman said. "We take matters of this nature seriously and are gathering all pertinent information."

A league spokesman told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero the league is aware of Foster's arrest and will look into the incident. Foster could be subject to potential NFL discipline under the league's personal conduct policy.

The arrest is the second for Foster in the last month. The 31st overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft was booked on Jan. 13 in Alabama on a possession of marijuana charge and was later released after posting $2,500 bond.

Foster, widely regarded as a top-10 talent in last spring's NFL draft, slid down draft boards because of character and injury concerns. The linebacker was sent home from the NFL Scouting Combine last March for arguing with a hospital worker.

Niners general manager John Lynch told NFL Network's Steve Wyche after drafting Foster they had no concerns about the linebacker's character: "We were exhaustive in getting to know the kid. We met him at the combine. We had him out here for a visit. [Coach] Kyle [Shanahan] and I spent a lot of time on the phone with him Facetiming ... He's going to be disappointed [with being picked No. 31] because he feels he was one of the better players."

Foster started 10 games for the 49ers this past season, tallying 72 tackles.