Reuben Foster arrested for possession of marijuana

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested Friday in Alabama on a possession of marijuana charge, according to records from the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

He was released from jail after posting $2,500 bond. The second-degree marijuana possession charge is considered a Class-A misdemeanor in Alabama.

Foster was selected 31st overall by the 49ers in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was considered a top target but slid down the draft board because of character issues. He was sent home from the draft combine for arguing with a hospital worker during his physical.

In April, he was notified by the NFL that his urine sample obtained during the NFL Scouting Combine was reported as dilute and was treated like a positive test. Foster disclosed the test results to NFL.com because, he said, "This is something that's going to get out. I don't make excuses."

In his first season with the 49ers, he started 10 games and recorded 72 tackles.