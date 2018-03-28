York: Reuben Foster knows 49ers career could be peril

Reuben Foster's tumultuous off-field history has spurred questions about whether his future with the San Francisco 49ers is in jeopardy.

Speaking at the Annual League Meeting in Orlando on Wednesday, 49ers owner Jed York said the team is prepared to potentially move on from the 2017 first-round draft pick, who was arrested in February on suspicion of domestic violence and weapon charges last month.

"We'd love Reuben to be on this team," York told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. "And we'd love him to participate for us. But if he's not doing things off the field that allow us to be able to rely on him -- or he's doing something that we're not comfortable with off the field and it's proven that's what's going on -- I think the guys have said then you're just going to have to move on."

Foster was arrested by Los Gatos Monte Sereno Police in California on Feb. 11. After making contact with Foster and the victim, police took Foster into custody without incident after their initial probe.

The incident remains under investigation and Foster has not been charged, but the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NFL.com that an April 12 placeholder arraignment date has been scheduled for Foster. Selected 31st overall, Foster has been arrested twice this year -- on Jan. 13 he was briefly detained in Alabama on a possession of marijuana charge before posting bond.

Although York hasn't spoken to Foster since his latest arrest, he said the 23-year-old is very well aware his tenure with the team is in a precarious spot.

"From my conversations with John and [coach] Kyle [Shanahan], I know Reuben is very cognizant of where his position is right now, and his time with the 49ers could potentially be over if he continues to do things outside of the team that aren't what we want him to be a part of," York said.

Widely regarded as a top-10 talent in last spring's draft, Foster slid down draft boards because of character and injury concerns. The linebacker was sent home from the combine last March for arguing with a hospital worker. Foster started 10 games for the 49ers this past season, tallying 72 tackles.

With his latest arrest, Foster is subject to potential NFL discipline under the league's personal conduct policy.