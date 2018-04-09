Free agency roundup: Jets sign WR Charles Johnson

The Jets are aiming for depth with their wide receiving corps, adding another journeyman with potential on Monday.

New York signed former Vikings receiver Charles Johnson on Monday, the team announced.

Johnson signed with Carolina a year ago, but was waived/injured three months later after undergoing knee surgery. Prior to his brief pairing with the Panthers, Johnson found his greatest success in Minnesota, catching 60 passes over three seasons for 834 yards and two touchdowns. His best season came in 2014, when he logged 31 receptions for 475 yards and those two scores.

The 6-foot-2, 217-pound receiver is a no-risk addition for a team sifting through prospects to establish its options near the bottom of the depth chart. New York also added Terrelle Pryor in the offseason and returns Jermaine Kearse, Quincy Enunwa, ArDarius Stewart and Robby Anderson, who's facing a misdemeanor charge in Florida but hasn't been disciplined by the team or league.

Elsewhere in Monday's news:

1. Free-agent running back Orleans Darkwa is visiting the New England Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

2. The Detroit Lions re-signed restricted free agent receiver TJ Jones, the team announced. Jones caught 30 passes for 399 yards and one touchdown in 2017.

3. Free-agent corner Jalen Collins, a former second-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons, has been suspended without pay for the first 10 games of the 2018 season, per a statement from an NFL spokesperson.

4. The Pittsburgh Steelers signed tackles Joseph Cheek and Larson Graham, and center Parker Collins to one-year contracts, the team announced.

5. Though not a free agent, Giants tackle Ereck Flowers was not present at the team's voluntary offseason program. New York signed tackle Nate Solder last month, who will presumably fill the left tackle role once owned by Flowers.

6. The Washington Redskins, who recently acquired former Browns and Chiefs backup quarterback Kevin Hogan via trade, waived QB Stephen Morris. The team announced the move Monday.

7. The Oakland Raiders re-signed five exclusive-rights free agents: linebacker Shilique Calhoun, linebacker/defensive end James Cowser, safety Erik Harris, offensive lineman Denver Kirkland and kicker Giorgio Tavecchio, the team announced. Oakland also released long snapper Andrew East.

8. The Titans waived linebacker Victor Ochi, the team announced.