Felony charges against Robby Anderson dismissed

Prosecutors in Florida will not pursue felony charges against New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson stemming from his arrest in January.

Anderson is still facing one misdemeanor count of reckless driving stemming from his Jan. 19 arrest in Sunrise, Florida, the Broward County State Attorney's Office confirmed to NFL.com. Anderson was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges after he allegedly failed to yield during a traffic stop. He was formally charged with reckless driving on Friday.

"The felony charge was downgraded to a misdemeanor charge due to a possible discrepancy regarding the initial estimated speed, but there is no doubt that the defendant was driving recklessly," the State Attorney's Office said in a statement. "The other charges were declined, not filed, due to insufficient evidence."

It marked Anderson's second arrest in less than a year. Last May, he was arrested for allegedly pushing a police officer at an event in Miami.

Anderson, 24, could be subject to potential NFL discipline under the league's personal conduct policy.