Robby Anderson arrested, charged with resisting arrest in Miami

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson was arrested and charged with a felony count of resisting arrest with violence in Miami on Sunday night, police confirmed to NFL.com.

Anderson got into a fight with security at an event after being told to leave, according to a Miami-Dade Police Dept. report. He then pushed a police officer after being told to sit down. Anderson continued to fight with police while on the ground and was then arrested.

Anderson, who also was cited for obstructing a police officer, is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on May 15.

"We are aware of the situation," a Jets spokesman said in a statement. "This is a pending legal matter and we will have no further comment at this time."

In his rookie season, Anderson recorded 42 receptions for 587 yards and two touchdowns.