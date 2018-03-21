2018 NFL Draft: Tracking NFC North teams' interest in prospects

Here's a look at the news connecting top prospects to NFC North teams leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft. Click through the tabs above to see prospect-club connections from each division.
CHICAGO BEARS
First-round spot: 8
» Bears' 2018 draft picks | Draft history
Top prospects associated with the Bears:
» Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama: Fitzpatrick to work out for Bears
» Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina: Meets with Bears at Combine
» Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville: Meets with Bears at Combine
» Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama: Reportedly meets with Bears at Combine
DETROIT LIONS
First-round spot: 20
» Lions' 2018 draft picks | Draft history
Top prospects associated with the Lions:
» Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP: Schedules Combine meeting with Lions
» Derwin James, S, Florida State: Meets with Lions at Combine
» Arden Key, EDGE, LSU: Key planning to spend day with Lions
» Harold Landry, EDGE, Boston College: Meets with Lions at Combine
» Isaiah Wynn, OG, Georgia: Meets with Lions at Combine
GREEN BAY PACKERS
First-round spot: 14
» Packers' 2018 draft picks | Draft history
Top prospects associated with the Packers:
» Quenton Nelson, OG, Packers: Interviews with Packers at Combine
» Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State: Interviews with Packers at Combine
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
First-round spot: 30
» Vikings' 2018 draft picks | Draft history
Top prospects associated with the Vikings:
» Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: Interviews with Vikings at Combine
» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington: Pettis to visit Vikings