2018 NFL Draft: Tracking NFC North teams' interest in prospects

Here's a look at the news connecting top prospects to NFC North teams leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft. Click through the tabs above to see prospect-club connections from each division.

CHICAGO BEARS

First-round spot: 8

» Bears' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Bears:

» Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama: Fitzpatrick to work out for Bears

» Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina: Meets with Bears at Combine

» Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville: Meets with Bears at Combine

» Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama: Reportedly meets with Bears at Combine

DETROIT LIONS

First-round spot: 20

» Lions' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Lions:

» Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP: Schedules Combine meeting with Lions

» Derwin James, S, Florida State: Meets with Lions at Combine

» Arden Key, EDGE, LSU: Key planning to spend day with Lions

» Harold Landry, EDGE, Boston College: Meets with Lions at Combine

» Isaiah Wynn, OG, Georgia: Meets with Lions at Combine

GREEN BAY PACKERS

First-round spot: 14

» Packers' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Packers:

» Quenton Nelson, OG, Packers: Interviews with Packers at Combine

» Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State: Interviews with Packers at Combine

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

First-round spot: 30

» Vikings' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Vikings:

» Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: Interviews with Vikings at Combine

» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington: Pettis to visit Vikings