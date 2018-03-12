2018 NFL Draft: Dante Pettis meets with Cowboys, will visit Vikings

Sitting out Washington's pro day on Saturday wasn't the ideal situation for Dante Pettis, but it did allow the injured wideout to spend quality time with some receiver-needy teams.

Pettis told NFL.com that during Saturday's festivities he spoke to representatives from the Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills, but the franchise that he spent the most time with was UW's local NFL team, the Seattle Seahawks. None of those four teams were among the seven (Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers) that held formal interviews with Pettis earlier this month at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Pettis did indeed meet with the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at UW over the weekend, as he had planned. He also had dinner with the Bills at a local restaurant.

The receiver said most clubs wanted to know about his injured ankle, which has kept him from working out at both the combine and UW's pro day. He first suffered the injury in November against Washington State, but it won't hold him back much longer. Pettis confirmed he will work out for teams on April 2 at UW. It will be the first time organizations will watch Pettis run the 40-yard dash and the other on-field drills.

"I could [do the workout today]," Pettis said, "but I know that I could get a better time by doing all of those drills later."

After his early-April workout, Pettis will be off to Minnesota to visit the Vikings at their new facility in Eagan. The wideout said other teams are still talking to his agent to figure out when they can schedule him for a visit.<

Right before Pettis visits the Vikings, he'll take a quick detour to Houston. Not to visit the Texans, but to be with his father, Houston Astros third base coach Gary Pettis, as he receives his World Series ring.

It's Gary's first ring, but hopefully not the last for the Pettis clan.