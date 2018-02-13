Mike Shula named Giants' new offensive coordinator

Mike Shula didn't take long to find work.

The ex-Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator will take over as the New York Giants OC, NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reported Tuesday, according to sources informed of the decision. The team announced the move on Thursday.

Shula will also coach quarterbacks for Big Blue under new coach Pat Shurmur, who's expected to call plays.

Shula spent the past five seasons as the Panthers' offensive coordinator before being fired early last month. The 52-year-old assistant rejoins new Giants general manager Dave Gettleman in New York.

Under Shula, Carolina finished 2017 ranked 19th in total offense (323.7 yards per game), 28th in passing (192.3 per game), fourth in rushing offense (131.4 per tilt) and 12th in points per game (22.7).

Shula helped shepherd Cam Newton's entire career in Carolina, including the QB's 2015 MVP season, starting as quarterbacks coach in 2011 before moving to offensive coordinator in 2013. With the Giants possibly using the No. 2 overall pick on a quarterback, Shula could again be tutoring another young signal-caller.

With Eli Manning entering the twilight of his career in New York, the future under center is the biggest offseason question mark for the Giants heading into the 2018 campaign. Big Blue will entrust Shula to help formulate and guide the transition.