New England Patriots arrive in Minneapolis for SB LII

The defending champs have arrived in Minneapolis.

The Patriots touched down in Minnesota this afternoon after about a three-hour flight from New England to officially kick off their Super Bowl week in the Bold North.

The biggest question facing the Pats as they prep to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday will be the status of tight end Rob Gronkowski. Gronk currently is in the concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head in the first half of the AFC Championship Game.

Before Monday's flight, the Patriots held a send-off rally in Foxborough, where Tom Brady already was in his vintage "Let's go!" mode.