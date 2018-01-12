NFL Divisional Round IQ quiz: Test your football knowledge

Welcome to the Weekly NFL IQ Quiz, testing your knowledge as we head into the Divisional Round. Think you know your stuff? Give it a go! Answers will be posted here Saturday at noon ET.

1. The Patriots are 10-1 in the Divisional Round following a first-round bye in the Tom Brady era. Who was the only team to beat them?

2. Drew Brees and Case Keenum (meeting this week) finished first and second in the NFL in completion percentage this season. What was the last playoff game featuring the NFL's top two QBs in completion percentage from that regular season?

3. Antonio Brown led the NFL in receiving yards this season despite missing the final two games of the regular season. Who is the only other player in the Super Bowl era to lead the NFL in receiving yards despite missing two or more games?

4. Tom Brady vs. Marcus Mariota will be the largest age difference between opposing starting QBs in any playoff game since the 1970 merger (16 years, 88 days). Who previously held the largest gap?

5. Who is the only player in the Super Bowl era with more consecutive playoff games with a 100+ passer rating than Matt Ryan's current streak of five?

6. Since 1990, a top-two total offense (like the Saints) has faced a top-two total defense (like the Vikings) in seven playoff games, with the defense winning six of them. Who was the lone top-two offense to win such a matchup?

7. Marcus Mariota and Blake Bortles will attempt to improve to 2-0 in playoff games. Who was the last QB to win each of his first two career playoff starts?

8. The Patriots are 2-1 in the playoffs in the Tom Brady era against teams that had a negative point differential in the regular season (as the 2017 Titans did). Who was the lone such team to beat them?

9. The Jaguars beat the Steelers by 21 points in Week 5. Who was the last team to lose by 20+ points to an opponent in the regular season and then beat that opponent in the playoffs of the same season?

10. Nick Foles will start for the Eagles this week after making only three starts for the team in the regular season. Who was the last QB to win a playoff game with three-or-fewer starts in that regular season?