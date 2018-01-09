Landon Collins: New York Giants should keep Eli Apple

New York Giants safety Landon Collins has quickly come around on teammate Eli Apple since calling the cornerback a "cancer" two weeks ago.

Collins told The New York Post he believes the two young defenders can mend the fence after the 2017 scuttle.

"My relationship can be repaired with him," Collins said of Apple. "Our relationship can be mended. I don't know what his mindset is right now. He's kind of all over the place right now. You can see that with his Twitter rant. We got to have an understanding why he's playing football, because you got to be playing football to be one of the best players, not to be on the team and blowing your opportunity."

Collins told The Post he hasn't spoken to Apple since the sit-down with interim coach Steve Spagnuolo in the final week of the season.

In just the past fortnight, Apple was suspended for the final game of the regular season, had Collins call him a "cancer," and recently got in a Twitter beef with Giants fans.

Through all the trouble, the Giants have kept open the possibility of Apple returning in 2018. New general manager Dave Gettleman said last week Apple has a "clean slate." Collins also believes the Giants would be remiss in cutting the former first-round pick.

"I think the organization should keep him," Collins said. "He's a first-rounder. He does a good job when his head is on straight on the field. ... I want him to be here. I want him to be under my wing, and I can continue pushing him, continuing teaching him how this game is and how this business goes, and help him grow up as much as I can."

Apple has now received support from Gettleman, Odell Beckham Jr. and Collins. Whether the young player wants to take the opportunity and run with it remains one big question mark heading into the offseason.