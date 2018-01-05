Giants GM Dave Gettleman: Eli Apple has 'clean slate'

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman won't throw Eli Apple out with the bathwater just yet.

After a sit-down meeting this week, Gettleman said he offered a cleaned slate to the enigmatic cornerback.

"It went fine," Gettleman told Steve Serby of the New York Post regarding the meeting. "He was very attentive. He was focused. I told him he's got a clean slate for me. Let's move forward. Let's see what happens."

The former first-round pick was suspended for the season finale for conduct detrimental to the team. Safety Landon Collins also referred to Apple as "a cancer" in December, before later walking back on the criticism. Apple, a first-round pick, has been cited as immature, with a bevy of off-field baggage.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted that co-owner John Mara, among others, wants Apple to return. That outcome can only happen if the corner grows up.

For now, the former first-round pick will remain with Big Blue. Whether that status changes between now and September appears up to Apple.