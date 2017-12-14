Landon Collins: I guess Eli Apple don't remember things

Eli Apple's future in the Big Apple could be rotting away.

The young cornerback, who has struggled with inconsistent play and has been a healthy scratch for the 2-11 New York Giants, contradicted a claim made by Landon Collins that the star safety offered him words of support in the midst of his difficult season.

"I talked to Brandon Marshall, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie -- DRC is always a good person to talk to because he kind of went through the same thing when he was around my age," Apple told reporters Thursday.

When asked if Collins was among those he spoke with, Apple replied: "Landon, no."

Collins told reporters Wednesday that he expressed his support directly to Apple in order to defuse any potential conflicts that could be brewing.

"I had a sit down with him, a couple of us had a sit-down with him and we just said, 'Man regardless of the situation, we got your back. You're our brother,'" Collins said.

"We have to go to practice with him and we need him to be here. We need him to want to be here and not fighting against us or fighting against the coaches. Because if he's fighting against the coaches or the organization or whatever he's fighting against in his head, we don't need him fighting us because that causes conflict."

Responding to Apple's comment Thursday, Collins said, "That's what he said? I guess he don't remember things then. But I'm not about to start that conversation with me and my teammate. It is what it is. I know what I did. I've spoken highly of him, but it is what it is."

Collins also had this to say on Twitter a short time later:

Tweet about that and watch what happensï¿½ï¿½ â LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) December 14, 2017

The seemingly tumultuous dynamic between two of the Giants most notable defensive players comes days after Apple tweeted out a highlight of Cowboys running back Rod Smith's 81-yard touchdown catch in the team's 30-10 victory over the Giants. The tweet, predictably, didn't sit well with Giants fans even though Apple said he was just showing support for his former Ohio State teammate.

Iâll always be a Buckeye tho ï¿½ï¿½ â Eli Apple (@EliApple13) December 10, 2017

Apple said he was disciplined by the Giants for the tweet since NFL policy bans players from tweeting during games.

"There wasn't any confusion [about the policy]," Apple said. "That was just a mistake."

It remains to be seen if Apple, who has been benched the last four games, will remain in New York. With the Giants brining in a new general manager and head coach, the team likely will evaluate their former first-round draft pick closely this offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on TNF First Look on Thursday.

For now, it appears Apple isn't letting any off-field issues keep him down.

"I'm blessed to be where I am right now," Apple said. "I appreciate everything. Just being here, being alive, playing football, something I love to do. You don't want to take that for granted, but I definitely want to be here."