Seahawks safety Delano Hill ejected against Rams

Another week, another Seattle Seahawks defender ejected for extracurricular misbehavior.

Seahawks safety Delano Hill was kicked out of their 42-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams for unnecessary roughness following a third-quarter scuffle.

This is the second straight week that Seahawks defensive players have been ejected in the second half of a disappointing defeat. Near the end of their loss to Jacksonville, Seattle defensive linemen Sheldon Richardson and Quinton Jefferson were ejected on consecutive plays for unsportsmanlike conduct. Both were fined $9,115 but not suspended.

Hill, a rookie defensive back out of Michigan, had recorded only one tackle on the season prior to Sunday's game.