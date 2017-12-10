Richardson, Jefferson ejected at end of 'Hawks loss

A testy affair between the Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars had its share of personal foul penalties throughout the game, but things came to a head after Jacksonville had already clinched its 30-24 victory.

While Jacksonville was attempting its victory-formation kneel downs, Seahawks defensive ends Michael Bennett and Sheldon Richardson ignited a fracas. Bennett, Richardson and Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette were all penalized for unnecessary roughness, and Richardson was ejected.

On the very next play, Seahawks defensive end Quinton Jefferson was penalized and ejected. On his way to the locker room, Jefferson confronted a group of Jaguars fans after he was nearly hit with a projectile thrown from the stands. Jefferson had to be restrained by Seahawks staff and nearby security and ushered into the locker room.

Following the game, Jefferson explained his reaction toward the fans, "I'm walking. I'm not talking to nobody. I'm walking out. Someone throws a beer. Then someone throws another drink. What would you do?"

The Seahawks (8-5) have an important matchup coming up next week against the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams (9-4). Already down Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor and Bobby Wagner, who injured his hamstring Sunday, the Seahawks can't afford to lose any more top defensive talent, to suspension or otherwise.