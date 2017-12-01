Around The NFL Podcast: Previewing Sunday's games

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler -- tell you everything you need to know heading into Week 13. Dan and Gregg start the show off with a recap of Thursday night's Cowboys-Redskins game (1:00), where Gregg went into the future to lock up his pick (9:30); Are there any real concerns about Tom Brady's Achilles tendon injury? (24:00); Marc gets bold with his Lock of the Week, picking a struggling team with a new QB on the road (29:00); Will the J-E-T-S Jets need a comeback kernel to pull off a victory over the Chiefs? (45:00); A rare mild-mannered Lock pick for The Ol' Zeuser, who is leading the season's lock standings by a wide margin (58:00); A glimpse of irate Giants fans reacting to the Eli benching news via WFAN in New York (1:10:00); An update on the #ATNCat fundraiser (1:22:00); And much more!

