Darrelle Revis signs contract with Kansas City Chiefs

  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
Darrelle Revis is back.

The one-time star defensive back, who had a rocky end to his Hall of Fame worthy career with the New York Jets, has been signed by the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced Wednesday.

"Darrelle is a proven player in this league and we are excited to add him to our secondary," Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said in a statement. "He's had a Hall of Fame career and his leadership and playing experience will be valuable to our defense."

"We're excited to add Darrelle to the roster," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said in a statement. "He has experience and familiarity with Bob Sutton's defense, he's a team guy and we feel like a player of his caliber can help our football team."

