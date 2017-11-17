Twenty-two things to know about Week 11 injuries

Alshon Jeffery's status for the Philadelphia Eagles' Sunday night showdown with the Dallas Cowboys is up in the air.

The Eagles wide receiver showed up on the injury report on Thursday with an ankle injury. Jeffery had been dealing with a groin injury earlier in the year, but the ankle ailment was new.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson quelled concern that Jeffery would miss Philly's prime-time test in Dallas, telling reporters Friday that, while Jeffery was listed as questionable, he expects the wideout to play Sunday.

Jeffery is Philadelphia's top-targeted receiver (73) and is second on the team in receptions (34), receiving yards (500) and receiving touchdowns (5). Three of those scores have come in the Eagles' past two games, romps over the flailing San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos.

But the division-rival, playoff-hungry Cowboys should be a different beast Sunday. The Eagles will need all hands on deck to dispose of Dallas and assume unquestioned NFC supremacy. That includes Jeffery and his bum ankle.

Here are the other injuries worth monitoring heading into Week 11:

1. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has been medically cleared to play Sunday after suffering a concussion in last week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's officially listed as questionable to play against the Buffalo Bills.

2. Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (ribs) is likely out for the team's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Montgomery will join fellow starting back Aaron Jones -- out for a month with a sprained MCL -- on the sidelines. Expect rookie ball-carrier Jamaal Williams to get most of the RB snaps in their absence.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (ankle) did not practice Friday. He was limited Wednesday and Thursday.

4. New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison and linebacker Devon Kennard (quad) are listed as questionable. Linebacker Kelvin Sheppard is doubtful. Offensive tackle Justin Pugh and linebacker B.J. Goodson are out.

5. Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (concussion) will not practice, coach Dan Quinn told reporters. Wide receiver Julio Jones (ankle) and guard Andy Levitre (knee) will practice in preparation for Monday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

6. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (concussion), defensive tackle Pat Sims (calf) and linebacker Kevin Minter (elbow) will not play against the Denver Broncos.

7. Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters running back Danny Woodhead made it through most of what Baltimore did in practice this week. Woodhead, who has been out since tearing his hamstring in Week 1, is eligible to come off injured reserve this weekend. Harbaugh said whether Woodhead plays against the Packers on Sunday will be decided by doctors and trainers.

8. Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said defensive end Everson Griffen (foot) made it through practice this week and is expected to play versus the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, though he was again listed as questionable. Right tackle Mike Remmers had a setback in concussion protocol and will not play, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

9. Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring) and wide receiver Terrelle Pryor (ankle) have been ruled out for Sunday's game at New Orleans. Pryor is scheduled to see a foot specialist.

10. Bills fullback Mike Tolbert (hamstring), guard John Miller (ankle) and tackle Cordy Glenn (foot/ankle) are all ruled out for Sunday against the Chargers.

11. Tennessee Titans coach Mike Mularkey said safety Kevin Byard, who suffered a shoulder injury in Thursday night's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, should be fine for next week's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Mularkey said linebacker Brian Orakpo suffered a leg injury, but it isn't deemed to be serious.

12. Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's tilt with the Chicago Bears. Running back Dwayne Washington (hip) did not practice this week and is questionable.

13. Oakland Raiders offensive linemen Marshall Newhouse (hip/quad) and Gabe Jackson (ankle) did not practice Friday and are listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. Cornerback David Amerson (foot) did not practice and is doubtful.

14. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton (knee) and wide receiver John Brown (back) were both limited participants in Friday's practice and are listed as questionable for Sunday's game with the Houston Texans. The Cardinals announced Blaine Gabbert will start at quarterback this weekend.

15. Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (ribs) has been ruled out. Running back Alfred Blue (hamstring) did not practice Friday and is questionable.

16. Rams tight end Derek Carrier (hamstring) was limited in Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Vikings.

17. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said doctors had to re-set his jaw after he took a hit against the Cardinals last week. Wilson added that he nearly broke his jaw and was on a mostly liquid diet while wearing a special mouthguard for part of the week. Wilson said he's feeling better, though his jaw remains sore.

Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor (neck) still hasn't practiced this week and isn't expected to play Monday against the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network's Omar Ruiz reported.

18. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills (back) didn't practice and is questionable for Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

19. New Orleans Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro (groin) didn't practice and is questionable for Sunday against the Washington Redskins.

20. Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford (back), Tamba Hali (knee) and wide receiver Albert Wilson (hamstring) will not play against the New Orleans Saints.

21. New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder) and offensive lineman Marcus Cannon (ankle) will not play against the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City. Wide receiver Danny Amendola (knee), tight end Martellus Bennett (shoulder/hamstring) and defensive lineman Malcom Brown (ankle) are questionable.