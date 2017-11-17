Philip Rivers (concussion) questionable to play vs. Bills

Philip Rivers is officially questionable to play against the Buffalo Bills.

The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback remains in concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's AFC matchup. Rivers has fully participated in practice the past two days after being limited on Wednesday. The veteran quarterback must be cleared by an independent neurologist before he's allowed to play again.

The 35-year-old hasn't missed a game since taking over the Chargers' starting role from Drew Brees in 2006. The Chargers ironman has started 185 consecutive games, the second-best active streak behind draft mate Eli Manning (208) and the fourth-best all time.

If Rivers can't go against Buffalo, longtime backup Kellen Clemens will fill in. Former Bills quarterback Cardale Jones is also on the roster.