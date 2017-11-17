Injuries: Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery expected to play

Alshon Jeffery's status for the Philadelphia Eagles' Sunday night showdown with the Dallas Cowboys is up in the air.

The Eagles wide receiver showed up on the injury report on Thursday with an ankle injury. Jeffery had been dealing with a groin injury earlier in the year, but the ankle ailment was new.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson quelled concern that Jeffery would miss Philly's prime-time test in Dallas, telling reporters Friday that, while Jeffery will be listed as questionable, he expects the wideout to play Sunday.

Jeffery is Philadelphia's top-targeted receiver (73) and is second on the team in receptions (34), receiving yards (500) and receiving touchdowns (5). Three of those scores have come in the Eagles' past two games, romps over the flailing San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos.

But the division-rival, playoff-hungry Cowboys should be a different beast Sunday. The Eagles will need all hands on deck to dispose of Dallas and assume unquestioned NFC supremacy. That includes Jeffery and his bum ankle.

Here are the other injuries worth monitoring heading into Week 11:

1. Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (ribs) is likely out for the team's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Montgomery will join fellow starting back Aaron Jones -- out for a month with a sprained MCL -- on the sidelines. Expect rookie ball-carrier Jamaal Williams to get most of the RB snaps in their absence.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (ankle) will not practice Friday. He was limited Wednesday and Thursday.

3. New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison and linebacker Devon Kennard (quad) are listed as questionable. Linebacker Kelvin Sheppard is doubtful. Offensive tackle Justin Pugh and linebacker B.J. Goodson are out.