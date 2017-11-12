Fantasy Touches & Targets: Adam Thielen goes off

The name of the game in fantasy football is volume. That's why it's so important to take note of which wide receivers are seeing a significant target market share and how each team splits up its backfield opportunities. Each week, Matt Harmon and Matt Franciscovich will break down the week's wide receiver targets and backfield touches leaders with takeaways you can use for your fantasy football teams going forward. We won't bore you with any more introductory comments here, let's dig into the good stuff from Week 8.

Arizona Cardinals

Adrian Peterson

Touches: 22 | Carries: 21 | Receptions: 1

After recording a season-high in carries in Week 9, Adrian Peterson had just four days to rest before his Thursday Night Football matchup against Seattle. He had nowhere to run and posted just 29 rush yards, proving to be a bust. He'll be an RB2 next week against the Texans.

Honorable mention(s): Andre Ellington scored a garbage time touchdown.

Larry Fitgerald

Target share: 31.1% |Targets: 14 | Receptions: 10 | Yards: 113

Volume can always help overcome quarterback worries for great wide receivers. For the second week in a row, Larry Fitzgerald saw 30-plus percent of the Cardinals' passing targets. In Drew Stanton's two starts Fitzgerald has 15 catches for 183 yards. He still maintains a fine floor. Stanton suffered a knee injury during the Thursday night contest. If we have to see Blaine Gabbert under center, we can still feel reasonably confident in Fitzgerald's outlook.

Honorable mention(s): Despite Fitzgerald holding onto his own value, the rest of the ancillary receivers are merely dart throws. John Brown finished behind Fitzgerald with six targets but with an average of over 19 air yards per target coming from Stanton, the throws are quite low percentage.

Atlanta Falcons

Tevin Coleman

Touches: 21 | Carries: 20 | Receptions: 1

Devonta Freeman left the game with a concussion after just two carries in the first quarter. Let's hope he's okay. His absence paved the way for Tevin Coleman to see a big workload, and he did. Coleman racked up 88 total yards and scored a touchdown against the Cowboys. Atlanta plays Seattle next Monday night, so Freeman has an extra day to recover. If he isn't healthy, though, Coleman will be a must-start.

Julio Jones

Target share: 28.6% |Targets: 8 | Receptions: 6 | Yards: 57

The Falcons passing offense looked like its typical disjointed 2017 self. It was only outdone by Dallas' futility on their offensive drives. There was no new information to learn here.

Honorable mention(s): None.

Buffalo Bills

LeSean McCoy

Touches: 11 | Carries: 8 | Receptions: 3

The Bills were blown out by the Saints by a score of 47-10 so you can imagine the team's running backs didn't have a ton of opportunity. McCoy totaled 60 yards on his 11 touches, which seems like somewhat of a miracle considering Tyrod Taylor threw for just 56 yards. McCoy will look to bounce back next week against the Chargers.

Kelvin Benjamin

Target share: 22.2% |Targets: 6 | Receptions: 3 | Yards: 42

Kelvin Benjamin was a full-time player right away in his Bills debut. He led the team in targets and went out for more plays (84 percent) than any other wideout on the team. Tyrod Taylor sent a target Benjamin's way in the end zone but was a bit too high. This game got away from Buffalo, but Benjamin's usage was quite encouraging.

Honorable mention(s): Charles Clay went out for 58 percent of the plays in his return to the field. He went out for 80 percent or more of the snaps in each of the first four weeks before going down in Week 5. We should expect him to get back to a full workload next week with a game under his belt.

Chicago Bears

Jordan Howard

Touches: 15 | Carries: 15 | Receptions: 0

On paper, Jordan Howard had a great matchup against what was a soft Packers rush defense at home. But he couldn't produce, totaling just 54 rush yards on his 15 carries in the game. Howard played on just 49 percent of Chicago's snaps, while Benny Cunningham saw a 47 percent share of playing time. Howard will look to rebound against the Lions next week.

Dontrelle Inman

Target share: 22.9% |Targets: 8 | Receptions: 6 | Yards: 88

It was an under the radar trade, but the Bears move to acquire Dontrelle Inman is already looking like a solid one. Inman led the team in targets and went out for 95 percent of the team's plays, the most of any receiver. The Bears are unlikely to open up the passing game too often and provide needed volume, but Inman appears to have a role locked down.

Honorable mention(s): Daniel Brown led the tight ends in playing time (63 percent) with Zach Miller done for the year and Dion Sims also hurt.

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Mixon

Touches: 10 | Carries: 9 | Receptions: 1

For the second straight game, Joe Mixon found the end zone for the Bengals. He only had 37 rush yards though, as has been the case all season: Not much yardage, hope for a touchdown. Meanwhile, Giovani Bernard has seven touches for 48 total yards including five receptions. Bernard could see an uptick in volume with Jeremy Hill on injured reserve, but there's nothing in this backfield that inspires faith from a fantasy perspective, especially next week against Denver.

Brandon LaFell

Target share: 29.4% |Targets: 10 | Receptions: 6 | Yards: 95, TD

Apparently, it was Brandon LaFell week. The Titans struggle in the secondary but this was the outlier game of all outlier games. LaFell's season-high in yardage was a measly 44 before this effort in Week 10.

Honorable mention(s): A.J. Green was an easy bounce-back candidate in Week 10 after getting tossed against the Jaguars. He did just that, but needed a 70-yard catch and run touchdown to get it done.

Cleveland Browns

Isaiah Crowell

Touches: 17 | Carries: 16 | Receptions: 2

Isaiah Crowell rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown against the Lions. He had big gains of 10, 13, 14 and 21 yards. It marked his second-straight game with a touchdown and has consecutive 15-point fantasy outings. He'll be a low-end flex next week against Jacksonville.

Honorable mention(s): Duke Johnson totaled 88 scrimmage yards on 16 touches. He led the Browns in receptions with six and rushed 10 times for 54 yards. Johnson is obviously more of a PPR play than anything else, but his touchdown upside is limited.

Seth DeValve and other players

Target share: 15.4% |Targets: 6 | Receptions: 4 | Yards: 70

Quarterback issues once again reared their head for the Browns. Deshone Kizer suffered an injury and gave way to Cody Kessler. Cleveland just doesn't have much going in the passing game right now, averaging 5.9 yards per attempt as a team. Kenny Britt scored a touchdown, so there is that.

Honorable mention(s): None.

Dallas Cowboys

Alfred Morris

Touches: 11 | Carries: 11 | Receptions: 0

With Ezekiel Elliott out, Alfred Morris played the role of lead back for Dallas, while Rod Smith rotated in behind him. Morris totaled 53 rush yards and didn't see a single target. Smith rushed for 14 yards on three attempts and caught four passes for 15 yards. Darren McFadden played one snap and lost two yards. It's tough to get an accurate gauge of how this will play out going forward since Dallas lost by a large margin and played without starting offensive tackle Tyron Smith. But it's clear that the team likes Morris as the starter and Smith as the change-of-pace while McFadden seems to be the odd man out.

Dez Bryant

Target share: 26.7% |Targets: 8 | Receptions: 4 | Yards: 39

The Cowboys passing game was completely neutered without All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith in the lineup. It was a noticeable absence to anyone who watched the game and made this passing attack non-functional.

Honorable mention(s): None.

Detroit Lions

Ameer Abdullah

Touches: 12 | Carries: 11 | Receptions: 1

Ameer Abdullah totaled 55 yards from scrimmage and found the end zone against the Browns Sunday. It marked his second consecutive game with a score, but the 12 touch workload can't be counted on to sustain consistent weekly fantasy value.

Honorable mention(s): Theo Riddick collected 47 yards on seven touches and scored a receiving touchdown. It was just his second touchdown of the season, and his first game of double-digit fantasy points in standard scoring. Riddick continues to be a risky week-to-week play, but came through against the Browns. He gets the Bears on the road next week.

Golden Tate

Target share: 28% |Targets: 7 | Receptions: 6 | Yards: 97, TD

Matthew Stafford ran an efficient, spread-out passing attack, as he averaged over 9.0 yards per attempt and doled out three touchdowns. While nine players saw at least one target, Golden Tate was the only pass-catcher who saw more than three go his way. Tate has been wonderfully consistent of late, collecting six to seven catches and clearing 80 yards in his last four games.

Honorable mention(s): It was all too predictable that Marvin Jones would eventually fall back to the pack. We've seen the story before. Jones had target totals of 14, 11 and 11 in the three games heading into Week 10 but crashed down to just two against the Browns. Jones has an appealing ceiling but the journey to get to his season-end numbers is always a rocky one.

Green Bay Packers

Jamaal Williams

Touches: 21 | Carries: 20 | Receptions: 1

Aaron Jones left the game early with a knee injury. Ty Montgomery scored on a 37-yard touchdown run, but also left the game early with an injury. So Jamaal Williams was the only running back the Packers had left, and he got volume. He wasn't very efficient, but he'll be a hot waiver wire add with his teammates banged up. Green Bay has a tough matchup against the Ravens next week.

Davante Adams

Target share: 33.3% |Targets: 8 | Receptions: 5 | Yards: 90, TD

Davante Adams has target totals of 10, five, 10 and eight over his last four games. He's caught two touchdowns from Brett Hundley during that span. It appears he is the top player in the young quarterback's reads.

Honorable mention(s): Fate hasn't been quite as kind to Jordy Nelson with Aaron Rodgers out. After seeing 10 targets in Hundley's relief effort against the Vikings, he has 15 targets in the last three games combined. Nelson hasn't hit 40 yards receiving in any of Hundley's starts.

Houston Texans

Lamar Miller

Touches: 12 | Carries: 11 | Receptions: 1

Lamar Miller didn't necessarily have a bad game from an efficiency standpoint collecting 60 rush yards on 11 carries. But the volume wasn't there for the Texans running back as the team was blown out by the Rams by a score of 33-7. Tom Savage brings the entire offense down, and the backfield has suffered from his presence. The Texans runners have a tough matchup against the Cardinals next week.

DeAndre Hopkins

Target share: 40% |Targets: 14 | Receptions: 7 | Yards: 111

With 30 combined targets the last two weeks, volume continues to keep DeAndre Hopkins' fantasy value more than afloat despite having Tom Savage under center. You need to just keep playing him every week.

Honorable mention(s): Will Fuller left and was ruled out of this game after taking a hard hit. Bruce Ellington caught a touchdown soon after and finished with eight targets. He will be a solid sleeper against the Cardinals next week if Fuller misses Week 11.

Indianapolis Colts

Frank Gore

Touches: 18 | Carries: 17 | Receptions: 1

Frank Gore continues to be the primary option for the Colts as he led the backfield with 17 touches. Gore totaled 61 yards so he wasn't very efficient with his workload, but that's nothing new. He gets a week of rest with a Week 11 bye.

Honorable mention(s): Marlon Mack collected nine touches for 26 total yards. He's a bench stash for now and will have his big games, but this clearly wasn't one of them.

Chester Rogers

Target share: 26.1% |Targets: 6 | Receptions: 6 | Yards: 104, TD

Jacoby Brissett has quietly been one of the best deep passers in the NFL this season. Chester Rogers was, surprisingly, the recipient of that effectiveness on Sunday. With Kamar Aiken inactive, Rogers saw a bump in playing time and led the team with a 27.4 percent share of the team's intended air yards.

Honorable mention(s): Speaking of Brissett's deep passing, he uncorked a nice one to Donte Moncrief for a 60-yard touchdown. It wasn't just Moncrief's only catch of the day, it was his lone target. Jack Doyle saw his strong streak of play snap in this game.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Leonard Fournette

Touches: 19 | Carries: 17 | Receptions: 2

In his first game action in three weeks, Leonard Fournette was a big disappointment with just 46 total yards on 19 touches. The rookie still got volume, so his owners shouldn't be too concerned going forward. Meanwhile, Corey Grant scored the Jaguars only rushing touchdown on a 56-yard fake punt play. He ended up leading the team in rush yards from that one play. This is not something that is likely to continue, so use Fournette with confidence against the Browns next week.

Marqise Lee

Target share: 21.6% |Targets: 11 | Receptions: 6 | Yards: 55, TD

Marqise Lee continues to pay off as the top receiver on this team when the game script is right. With extra possessions in overtime and comeback mode, this was one of those weeks. No one else here is worth chasing.

Honorable mention(s): None.

Los Angeles Chargers

Melvin Gordon

Touches: 21 | Carries: 16 | Receptions: 5

Melvin Gordon led the Chargers' backfield in touches, but wasn't the leader in fantasy points as he totaled just 42 yards from scrimmage. It was rookie Austin Ekeler who broke out with 119 total yards and two receiving touchdowns against Jacksonville. Safe to say absolutely nobody saw this coming. Ekeler will need to be scooped up off the waiver wire this week, and the ineffective play from Gordon is concerning. There's a good chance that Gordon can rebound next week against a Bills defense that has been gashed on the ground the last few games.

Melvin Gordon

Target share: 22.2% |Targets: 8 | Receptions: 5 | Yards: 15

The Chargers were just the latest passing attack that the Jaguars made mincemeat out of. The team simply couldn't get the ball down the field. A combined 11 of Philip Rivers' completions came on passes to running backs or fullback Derek Watt.

Honorable mention(s): This was a tough spot, of course, but the bye week didn't serve as a correction point on Keenan Allen's volume concerns. He has target totals of seven, five and seven in his last three games after routinely hitting double-digits to start the year. Allen has a much softer landing spot in Week 11 with the Bills traveling to LA.

Los Angeles Rams

Todd Gurley

Touches: 17 | Carries: 11 | Receptions: 6

Todd Gurley didn't find the end zone but he totaled 136 yards from scrimmage in another game in which his offense posted 30-plus points against the Texans. Gurley's yardage totals were split down the middle with 68 rush and 68 receiving yards. This is nothing new, Gurley is locked in as an RB1 in the highest scoring offense in football. He'll face a tough challenge in Minnesota next week, but it shouldn't be too much of a detriment to his fantasy value.

Robert Woods

Target share: 27.8% |Targets: 10 | Receptions: 8 | Yards: 171, 2 TDs

Robert Woods looks to have established himself as the top dog in this receiver corps, as he and Jared Goff are dialed in right now. The veteran has four touchdowns over the last two weeks and saw a season-high 10 targets. With this offense rolling, Woods is an every-week option until the sundial turns away from him.

Honorable mention(s): Sammy Watkins scored a touchdown for the second-straight week but saw just three targets. He is a high-ceiling, cellar-low floor player with his current role in the Rams' offense. Deploy him appropriately.

Minnesota Vikings

Latavius Murray

Touches: 17 | Carries: 17 | Receptions: 0

Latavius Murray led the Vikings backfield against the Redskins on Sunday. He totaled 68 rush yards on 17 carries and found the end zone for the second time this season. Murray is a matchup-based flex play, but even when the matchups are unfavorable he continues to see a double-digit workload, so at least you can rely on that. Jerick McKinnon collected 47 yards on his 12 touches, and overall was ineffective from an efficiency standpoint. The Vikings didn't need much production from McKinnon since Case Keenum threw four touchdown passes. The Vikings face the Rams at home next week.

Adam Thielen

Target share: 41.4% |Targets: 12 | Receptions: 8 | Yards: 166, TD

Case Keenum was white-hot today and he dialed in on Adam Thielen from the jump. The talented receiver ripped through the middle of Washington's defense for big plays throughout the game. Thielen has double-digit targets in each of his last four games and hasn't checked in with less than eight since Week 2.

Honorable mention(s): Stefon Diggs looked great coming off the bye. He took a backseat to Adam Thielen, who had a superior matchup in the slot, but still took off for 51-yard deep shot and hauled in a red zone touchdown.

New Orleans Saints

Mark Ingram

Touches: 21 | Carries: 21 | Receptions: 0

Mark Ingram had himself a day against Buffalo, racking up 131 yards and scored three touchdowns. The Saints offense continued to roll via the run game, and since the Bills traded away defensive lineman Marcell Dareus, they've been gashed on the ground. Ingram will look to keep rolling against Washington next week.

Honorable mention(s): Alvin Kamara continued what might be a rookie-of-the-year type of campaign, with 106 rush yards, a rushing touchdown and 32 receiving yards on five receptions. He remains an every-week starter in fantasy.

Michael Thomas

Target share: 43.5% |Targets: 10 | Receptions: 9 | Yards: 117

Michael Thomas finally hit big. The team-level volume had been there all season, but the big games just weren't coming. Thomas inhaled over 40 percent of the team's targets on the day. He and Brandon Coleman were the only non-running backs to get more than one target.

Honorable mention(s): Willie Snead saw more playing time than Brandon Coleman and continues to trend up in that regard. It didn't matter today. He did not see a target.

New York Giants

Orleans Darkwa

Touches: 16 | Carries: 14 | Receptions: 2

Orleans Darkwa led the Giants backfield with 88 total yards on his 16 touches against San Francisco. New York was trailing for much of the game, so the huge fantasy production that might have been expected from Darkwa in such a favorable matchup didn't pan out. Still, 88 total yards is respectable considering that he didn't score. It's worth noting that Shane Vereen out-snapped him by a count of 29 to 26 as the Giants tried to catch up late. Vereen ended up with nine touches for 38 yards, so the snap count didn't matter much anyway. Darkwa is the Giants primary back going forward, and he'll face the Chiefs next week.

Sterling Shepard

Target share: 35.1% |Targets: 13 | Receptions: 11 | Yards: 142

Sterling Shepard is quite the appetizing fantasy prospect right now. A legitimately good player, he's the top wide receiver on this depth chart by a country mile and gets high-percentage looks out of the slot. The Giants will be trailing often the rest of the way, and Eli Manning will often find himself looking Shepard's direction. The young receiver should have a few more monster target games on the ledger. Shepard has 22 targets combined since returning from injury last week.

Honorable mention(s): Evan Engram continues to pay off and will battle with Shepard for the team-lead in targets every week. He saw nine today and scored another touchdown.

New York Jets

Elijah McGuire

Touches: 12 | Carries: 8 | Receptions: 4

With Matt Forte ruled out, rookie Elijah McGuire split the workload out of the Jets backfield with Bilal Powell. McGuire totaled 58 yards on his 12 touches while Powell had just 36 scrimmage yards on his 11 touches. It was an ugly game on both sides offensively, so there wasn't much fantasy scoring going on. For what it's worth, McGuire out-snapped Powell by a count of 33 to 31. Both players should be owned in fantasy leagues as long as Forte remains out. The Jets have a bye next week.

Austin Seferian-Jenkins

Target share: 23.1% |Targets: 9 | Receptions: 6 | Yards: 67

While he didn't post a monster stat line, Austin Seferian-Jenkins got back on track against the Buccaneers. The talented tight end saw nine targets against his old team, after gather 12 in the previous three games combined. He also posted his highest yardage total of the season. This was an encouraging outing for Seferian-Jenkins.

Honorable mention(s): Robby Anderson extended his touchdown streak to four-straight. It's worth noting that he needed complete garbage time, with 30 seconds remining, to pull it off. However, he continues to see solid volume and offers week-winning potential with just one play.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Le'Veon Bell

Touches: 31 | Carries: 26 | Receptions: 5

Le'Veon Bell totaled 112 yards from scrimmage on 31 touches against the Colts, but failed to find the end zone. Bell owners can't really complain, but it's fair to say that more was likely expected from the star running back against a banged up Indy defense. The same could be said for the Steelers offense overall. Still the workload is encouraging. The Steelers have a short week as they play the Titans at home on Thursday Night Football.

Target share: 23.3% |Targets: 7 | Receptions: 3 | Yards: 47

Target share: 23.3% |Targets: 7 | Receptions: 5 | Yards: 97, TD

JuJu Smith-Schuster continues to keep his hold on the No. 2 job in Pittsburgh. The young rookie receiver has been a revelation for a team that ran out of playmakers last season. He and the Steelers will take on a leaky Titans secondary in Week 11.

Honorable mention(s): Martavis Bryant got back into the rotation in Week 10, after finding a seat on the bench before the bye. Bryant drew five targets and played on 57 percent of the team's plays. He is purely the No. 3 receiver on this team, at this point, with Smith-Schuster taking his spot.

San Francisco 49ers

Carlos Hyde

Touches: 19 | Carries: 17 | Receptions: 2

Carlos Hyde racked up 104 total yards against the Giants, including 98 rush yards in his team's first win of the season. Hyde remains the lead back as he played 43 snaps compared to Matt Breida's 16 in the game. Of course, it was Breida who found paydirt on a 33-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Hyde was also a vulture victim from his quarterback on a rushing touchdown in the final frame. San Francisco will enjoy their first win as they head into a Week 11 bye.

Garrett Celek and Kyle Juszczyk

Target share: 24% |Targets: 6 | Receptions: 4 | Yards: 67, TD

Target share: 24% |Targets: 6 | Receptions: 5 | Yards: 27

The "start all your tight ends against the Giants" rule is officially out of hand. Garrett Celek? What universe is this? The Giants have allowed a tight end touchdown in 10-straight games, an NFL record. Celek likely isn't relevant after this week.

Honorable mention(s): Marquise Goodwin converted that air yards volume into a big play in this game. However, he suffered an injury on Celek's touchdown and never returned.

Seattle Seahawks

Thomas Rawls

Touches: 12 | Carries: 10 | Receptions: 2

With Eddie Lacy inactive, Thomas Rawls was the starter for Seattle but was incredibly ineffective with just 27 rush yards and 12 receiving yards. It's about time to quit torturing yourself and boycott the Seahawks backfield in fantasy.

Honorable mention(s): C.J. Prosise saw his first action in several weeks, but left the game with an ankle injury, shocking nobody. He simply cannot stay healthy.

Jimmy Graham

Target share: 30% |Targets: 9 | Receptions: 6 | Yards: 27, 2 TDs

Jimmy Graham isn't ripping big plays downfield at this stage, but he's been a scoring-area monster of late. He hauled in two touchdowns inside the 10-yard line against the Cardinals. Over his last three games, he has seven red zone targets and has hauled in four touchdowns.

Honorable mention(s): The outside receivers for Seattle, Paul Richardson and Tyler Lockett, combined for just two catches. These two have a ton of weekly potential but offer little predictability.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug Martin

Touches: 20 | Carries: 20 | Receptions: 0

After getting pulled with just seven yards on eight carries last week, Doug Martin returned to a high-volume workload against the Jets Sunday, but he totaled just 51 yards. Martin has been a bust for over a month now, averaging just 2.8 yards per carry over his last five games. The Buccaneers used four running backs against the Jets, and while Martin remains the leader of the committee, he's become extremely touchdown dependent. Tampa Bay will face the Dolphins in what was a rescheduled Week 1 game.

DeSean Jackson and Chris Godwin

Target share: 29.4% |Targets: 10 | Receptions: 6 | Yards: 82

Target share: 29.4% |Targets: 10 | Receptions: 5 | Yards: 68

Not only did Chris Godwin step up to tie DeSean Jackson for the team-lead in targets with 10, but he was on the field for a whopping 97 percent of the team's plays. He produced a solid five-catch for 68 yards line against the Jets. Mike Evans' return from suspension next week will send Godwin back to a reserve role, but his future is quite bright. This was a fine way to show up in his first career opportunity.

Honorable mention(s): After seeing strong volume week-in-and-week-out to start the year, Cameron Brate has just 12 targets in his last three games combined. He has just one catch in back-to-back games.

Tennessee Titans

DeMarco Murray

Touches: 18 | Carries: 14 | Receptions: 4

DeMarco Murray made the most of his 18 touches Sunday, scoring three times, twice rushing and once receiving, and racked up 72 yards from scrimmage against the Bengals. From his first touch, Murray looked to be over the hamstring injury that has nagged him since August, and was quick and explosive. Meanwile, Derrick Henry posted 52 yards on 11 carries. Maybe you've heard this before, but as long as Murray is out there, Henry's fantasy value is capped. Tennessee has a short week as they take on the Steelers next Thursday night.

Corey Davis

Target share: 22.7% |Targets: 10 | Receptions: 4 | Yards: 48

Corey Davis' ascension to the No. 1 receiver spot in Tennessee is nearly complete. He saw double-digit targets for the second time this season and went out for 86 percent of the team's plays. Davis was on the field for just one fewer play than Rishard Matthews and was inches away from a touchdown but let it slip for a touchback. It'll happen soon for the talented rookie.

Honorable mention(s): Despite Davis' return, Rishard Matthews hasn't seen much shine come off his stock. The veteran receiver has seven targets in each of the last two games. You can still count on him as floor play in fantasy.

Washington Redskins

Chris Thompson

Touches: 12 | Carries: 9 | Receptions: 3

Chris Thompson totaled 67 scrimmage yards in a tough loss against the Vikings Sunday. Thompson hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 7 and his fantasy value has regressed from his increidble pace early in the season. But the big story is that Rob Kelley sustained a game-ending leg injury after gaining just 14 yards in the first quarter. Kelley's status is unknown until further testing, and if he misses time, we could again see rookie Samaje Perine take over lead-back duties. The Redskins face the Saints in New Orleans next week.

Vernon Davis and Jamison Crowder

Target share: 24.4% |Targets: 11 | Receptions: 4 | Yards: 76

Target share: 24.4% |Targets: 11 | Receptions: 7 | Yards: 76

Jamison Crowder might finally be turning his season around. The slot receiver has 24 targets over his last two games played. That's rather unprecedented volume for a receiver in Washington this year. We know Vernon Davis is a lock whenever Jordan Reed. Davis has 60-plus yards in all but one of his last six games.

Honorable mention(s): Josh Doctson saw a season-high in targets with seven and was on the field for 93 percent of the team's plays. He'll turn that usage into a big game eventually but it will be hard to predict when that will arrive.

-- Follow Matt Harmon on Twitter @MattHarmon_BYB and Matt Franciscovich @MattFranchise.