Injuries: Julio Jones dealing with lower leg injury

Here are the following injuries we are tracking following Sunday's action in the NFL:

1. Falcons coach Dan Quinn said wideout Julio Jones was dealing with a lower leg injury in the game vs. the Panthers and will be limited this week.

Quinn also told reporters Devonta Freeman is dealing with another injury in addition to his shoulder injury, but saved details for Wednesday's injury report.

2. The Buccaneers are shutting down quarterback Jameis Winston (shoulder) for the next few weeks, head coach Dirk Koetter told reporters on Monday.

3. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is expected to be activated on Wednesday, but could return as a backup to Case Keenum, who has played well in place of the injured Sam Bradford, Rapoport reported.

4. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant's ankle injury is not serious, Rapoport reported on Monday.

5. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters Monday he's not sure how bad running back Eddie Lacy's groin sprain is, per USA TODAY's Liz Mathews. Lacy left Sunday's game against the Redskins due to the injury, and was replaced by Thomas Rawls.

6. The Browns have designated wideout Corey Coleman (hand) to return from injured reserve. He will participate in some periods of practice Monday, the team announced.