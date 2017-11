Tampa Bay's season might have just taken a turn for the worst.

The Buccaneers are shutting down quarterback Jameis Winston (shoulder) for the next few weeks, head coach Dirk Koetter told reporters on Monday.

Winston left Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints with the injury, which he aggravated after suffering the inital injury nearly a month ago. Veteran backup Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced him in the loss.

