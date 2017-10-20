Injuries: Sterling Shepard questionable for Giants

The New York Giants might have Sterling Shepard at their disposal on Sunday.

The second-year wide receiver, who sat out last week after suffering an ankle injury against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5, is questionable for this weekend's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Unfortunately, the Giants will line up against the Seahawks without defensive end Olivier Vernon, who has been limited by an ankle injury. Center Weston Richburg (concussion) and running back Paul Perkins (ribs) also won't play Sunday.

Here are the other injuries we're tracking on this Friday in Week 7:

1. Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said the team is still determining whether Cordy Glenn (ankle, foot) will start at left tackle on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McDermott added that tight end Charles Clay could possibly play again this season after suffering a knee injury against the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago.

2. Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga cleared the concussion protocol, coach Mike McCarthy said.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (shoulder) will start on Sunday against the Bills, the team announced Friday.